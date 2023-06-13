Accidental Shooting Claims the Life of a 2-Year-Old today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

{{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month{{term}}

(with promotional offer of {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} for a limited time)

Renewal price: {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month + tax

{{action_button}}

Child safety Gun control Accidental shootings Firearms storage Parental responsibility

News Source : The Times and Democrat

Source Link :2-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING/