Accidental Shooting Claims the Life of a 2-Year-Old today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
{{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month{{term}}
(with promotional offer of {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} for a limited time)
Renewal price: {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month + tax
{{action_button}}
- Child safety
- Gun control
- Accidental shootings
- Firearms storage
- Parental responsibility
News Source : The Times and Democrat
Source Link :2-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING/