Accidental Shooting in Livingston County Results in Death of Police Officer’s 2-Year-Old Child today.

The child who died in Livingston County due to an accidental shooting was the offspring of a police officer. According to authorities, the 2-year-old accidentally discharged an unsecured gun in a home located on Oak Squire Lane, just north of Still Valley Drive. The toddler was immediately rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, passed away later. David Lacey, a veteran Dearborn police officer, was the father of the deceased child. In Michigan, gun owners are required to store their weapons securely to prevent unauthorized access, especially in households with children. The Dearborn Police Department has referred to the incident as a private family matter, but they have also stated that Officer Lacey’s job status will be reviewed in the event that criminal charges are filed. The investigation is ongoing, and readers can subscribe to the News 10 newsletter to receive the latest weather and local news straight to their email inbox every morning. Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

