accident Obituary: Ty Journell, Lifesaving and Rescue Squad member from Giles, Virginia, passes away in skiing mishap.

Ty Journell Obituary

Pearisburg, Virginia – Ty Journell, a dedicated member of the Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, passed away while skiing on January 20, 2021, at the age of 35.

Ty was born on September 12, 1985, in Pearisburg, Virginia. He was the son of John and Karen Journell. Ty attended Giles High School and later went on to earn his degree in Emergency Medical Services from New River Community College.

Ty was a devoted member of the Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad for over a decade. He was passionate about helping others and saving lives. Ty’s dedication to the squad was unparalleled, and he will be greatly missed by his fellow squad members and the community he served.

Outside of his work with the rescue squad, Ty loved to ski. He spent many weekends hitting the slopes with his friends and family. It was during one of these trips that Ty tragically lost his life.

Ty is survived by his parents, John and Karen Journell, his sister, Sarah Journell, and his grandmother, Mary Journell. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering commitment to serving others.

A memorial service for Ty will be held on January 27, 2021, at the Giles High School Auditorium. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad in Ty’s honor.

