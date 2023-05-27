Accident “Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Pastor Chad Fryar’s Two Daughters, Leaves Father and Son in Critical Condition”

Pastor Chad Fryar & Son in Critical Condition as 2 Daughters Died Tragically in Train

Introduction

Pastor Chad Fryar and his son were left in critical condition following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two of their daughters. The accident occurred when their car was hit by a train at a crossing in Texas. The Fryar family, who are from Louisiana, were on their way to visit relatives when the incident happened.

The Accident

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the Fryar family was traveling in a car near the town of Winters, Texas, when their car was hit by a train. The accident claimed the lives of two of their daughters, ages 14 and 12. Pastor Chad Fryar and his son were left in critical condition and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Fryar Family

The Fryar family is well known in their community and has been active in the ministry for many years. Pastor Chad Fryar is the leader of the Crossroads Church in Pineville, Louisiana. He and his wife, Stacey, have four children, two of whom were tragically killed in the accident.

The Community’s Response

The news of the tragic accident has shocked and saddened the community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and offer their prayers for the Fryar family. The Crossroads Church has also released a statement expressing their grief and asking for prayers for the family.

The Importance of Railroad Safety

This tragic accident highlights the importance of railroad safety. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were 2,214 accidents at railroad crossings in 2019, resulting in 263 fatalities and 810 injuries. It is crucial that drivers and pedestrians take extra caution when crossing railroad tracks and obey all warning signals and signs.

The Fryar Family’s Faith

The Fryar family’s faith has been a source of strength and comfort during this difficult time. In a statement released by the Crossroads Church, they stated, “We know that God is in control, and we trust in His plan for our family. We ask for prayers for healing and comfort during this time.”

Conclusion

The Fryar family has experienced a tragic loss, and their community has rallied around them to offer support and comfort. As they continue to heal, we must remember the importance of railroad safety and take extra precautions when crossing tracks. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fryar family during this difficult time.

