Acclaimed Family Doctor and Medical Professional Thomas Peebles Passes Away in Grande Prairie, Alberta

Acclaimed Medical Professional and Family Doctor Thomas Peebles Passes Unexpectedly

Thomas Peebles, a highly regarded medical professional and family doctor based in Grande Prairie, Alberta, has passed away unexpectedly. However, there have been rumors circulating online that he died by suicide.

Despite the online speculation, a family member has released a statement denying the rumors and stating that Peebles did not take his own life.

