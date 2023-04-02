According to a pollster, Milatovic, a former economy minister of Montenegro, is ahead in the presidential run-off.

According to a pollster, Milatovic, the former economy minister of Montenegro, is ahead in the presidential run-off.

Montenegro’s Ex-Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic Wins Presidential Election

Montenegro’s presidential election results are in, and former economy minister Jakov Milatovic has emerged the victor. According to polls conducted by the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CEMI), Milatovic captured 60.1% of votes in the election run-off, while the incumbent Milo Djukanovic secured just 39.9%.

A Major Defeat for Incumbent Milo Djukanovic

For Djukanovic, who has served as the country’s president for over three decades, this result marks a significant defeat. The election had been seen as a key test of his grip on power, with many citizens expressing discontent with his rule in recent years.

The Future of Montenegro

With Milatovic now set to assume the presidency, many will be watching to see what changes he brings to the country. As the former economy minister, he has promised to focus on job creation and economic growth, but the path forward for Montenegro remains uncertain.

Our Commitment to Trustworthy Reporting

As always, our reporting is guided by our adherence to the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. We remain committed to bringing our readers the most accurate and trustworthy news possible, even in the midst of uncertainty and upheaval.