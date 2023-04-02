According to his family, Red Robinson, a well-known radio personality from Vancouver, has passed away at the age of 86.

The family of Red Robinson has announced that the Vancouver radio personality passed away at the age of 86.

Canadian Radio Legend Red Robinson Passes Away at 86

The family and friends of Red Robinson, a legendary Canadian radio personality, are mourning his loss after he passed away on Saturday, April 1st at the age of 86. The Vancouver-based DJ had been suffering from a brief illness.

A Pioneer in Canadian Radio

Robinson was a pioneering figure in Canadian radio since he began his career in 1954 at Vancouver’s CJOR station, where he became the first DJ in Canada to play rock ‘n’ roll on a regular basis. Three years later, he made a name for himself when he joined Vancouver CKWX station, where he mingled with music icons like Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley. Robinson’s contribution to music earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 2000.

A Career Full of Accomplishments

During his long and illustrious career, Robinson made many accomplishments outside of his work in radio. He was the founder of a successful ad agency, a TV personality, and a famous spokesperson. Additionally, his philanthropic work earned him recognition from the Queen, as he was awarded the Order of British Columbia in 2016, the Canada 125 award, and the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal.

Fondly Remembered by His Family

Robinson was more than just a famous DJ, however. To his family, he was a devoted father and grandfather and a loving husband to his late wife, Carole. Despite his many achievements, Robinson remained humble to the end, and his death has left his family and friends heartbroken. “Most people knew our Dad as a rock ‘n’ roll DJ, a TV personality, an ad agency owner, a spokesperson, or through his philanthropic work. He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody,” his family said in a statement.

A lasting legacy

Robinson will be fondly remembered for his significant contributions to music and Canadian radio. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and fans. The influence he had on Canadian radio will undoubtedly continue to be felt for generations to come.

