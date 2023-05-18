According to police, a 34-year-old man was fatally shot while parking in a Rhawnhurst driveway.

Man, 34, shot and killed while parking in Rhawnhurst driveway, police say

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed while parking his car in a driveway in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of Philadelphia on Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting

The victim, whose name has not been released, was parking his car in the driveway of a home on the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown suspect who opened fire, police said. The victim was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting and have not yet made any arrests. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Community reaction

The shooting has left residents of the quiet neighborhood shocked and concerned.

“It’s scary. You never think something like this could happen in your own neighborhood,” said one resident who did not want to be identified.

Another resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a car speeding away from the scene.

“It’s just really sad. My heart goes out to the victim’s family,” the resident said.

Police response

Police have increased patrols in the area and are urging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“We are doing everything we can to find the person responsible for this senseless act of violence,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in a statement. “We need the community’s help to bring justice for the victim and his family.”

Calls for action

The shooting has also sparked calls for action from community leaders and elected officials.

“We cannot allow this kind of violence to continue in our neighborhoods,” said State Representative Jared Solomon in a statement. “We need to work together to address the root causes of gun violence and invest in resources to prevent these tragedies from happening.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also released a statement condemning the shooting and calling for an end to the gun violence epidemic.

“We must do more to protect our communities from the scourge of gun violence,” Kenney said. “We cannot sit idly by while more and more lives are lost to senseless acts of violence.”

Conclusion

The shooting of the 34-year-old man in Rhawnhurst is another tragedy in a city that has seen a surge in gun violence in recent years. As the investigation continues, community members are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring justice for the victim and his family. Meanwhile, elected officials and community leaders are calling for action to address the root causes of gun violence and prevent these tragedies from happening in the future.

