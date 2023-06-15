Accusations Against Mandie Reusch, Estranged Girlfriend of Kevin Metzger, for Assisting in His Suicide







Kevin Metzger’s Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Metzger on March 15, 2021. He was 32 years old.

Kevin was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He had a passion for music and played the guitar in a local band. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Unfortunately, Kevin’s death was not a natural one. His estranged girlfriend, Mandie Reusch, has been accused of aiding in his suicide. This has brought a great deal of pain and confusion to Kevin’s loved ones during an already difficult time. The legal process will now take its course, but our focus remains on mourning the loss of Kevin and remembering the good times we shared with him.

A private funeral service will be held for Kevin’s family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a mental health organization in Kevin’s memory.

Rest in peace, Kevin. You will never be forgotten.





