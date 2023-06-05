Accused arrested for BESCOM recruitment fraud; Vaibhav, Shivprasad, Vijay Kumar, Pradeep, and Purushottama

BESCOM victim name – scam : Five arrested for making fake BESCOM recruitments, including Vaibhav and Shivprasad.

Highgrounds police have apprehended five individuals for engaging in fraudulent practices by deceiving people with fake recruitments to BESCOM. The suspects, Vaibhav, Shivprasad, Vijay Kumar, Pradeep, and Purushottama, have been charged with cheating individuals of Rs 20 lakh. They issued a forged seal in the name of BESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer to job seekers who handed them money.

News Source : Bangalore Mirror

