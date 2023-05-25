victim name – Shraddha Walkar : Accused beheads victim and disposes body parts

According to a police official, the accused had planned to pick a fight with the deceased on May 12 over a payment issue. During the altercation, the accused used a knife to stab the victim in the chest and stomach, causing her to die on the spot. The accused then purchased two small stone-cutting machines to dispose of the body. The head was separated from the trunk and kept in a black polythene cover, while the legs and hands were preserved in a fridge and the trunk was kept in a suitcase for disposal. On May 15, the accused dumped the beheaded head of the deceased in a dumping place. To avoid the spread of a foul odor, the accused regularly applied Phenyl, Dettol, Perfume Agarbatti, Karpuram, and perfume spray bottles to the body parts. The accused also sent messages from the victim’s phone to her known persons to make them believe that she was alive. The murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi earlier this year, where the accused live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala chopped her into 35 pieces, shocked the country.

News Source : Pratidin Time

