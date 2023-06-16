Accused from Brampton faces first-degree murder charges in shooting that killed one victim in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara shooting victim dies: first-degree murder charges laid against suspect : Accused from Brampton faces first-degree murder charges in St. Catharines shooting: Niagara police

A 40-year-old woman who was one of two individuals shot over the weekend in St. Catharines, Ont., has died in the hospital, according to Niagara police. The accused, a 46-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is facing a pair of first-degree murder charges. Police responded to the shooting near St. Paul Street West and Louth Street at approximately 9:35 p.m. The accused was initially charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and breaching release conditions, but now faces two first-degree murder charges and breaching release conditions. The identities of the victims have not been released at the request of their families.

News Source : CBC

