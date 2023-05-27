Accused in fatal fire, Casey Hatch, deemed not insane by expert witnesses

Casey Hatch, victim Marie Bourque and her daughter Ski Smith : Trial of Casey Hatch, accused of setting fire that killed Marie Bourque and Ski Smith

Jurors in the trial of Casey Hatch, who is accused of setting fire to his trailer and killing a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, heard testimony about Hatch’s mental health. Although Hatch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, expert witnesses testified that he was not insane at the time of the deadly fire. The witnesses, a psychologist and a physician specializing in psychiatry, stated that while Hatch does have a mental illness, his conduct did not stem from that. Dr. James Anderson testified that he believes Hatch could distinguish between right and wrong, which goes against an insanity defense. The trial is on a three-day hiatus and will resume on Tuesday morning.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

