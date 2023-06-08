Accused in triple murder case brought on production warrant by Ludhiana police

Posted on June 8, 2023

The suspect in the triple homicide case was brought to the Ludhiana police on a production warrant on Wednesday. He had been apprehended by the Phillaur police a few days earlier. An image accompanying this information shows the accused being taken into custody.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Accused history-sheeter
  2. Theft motive
  3. Crime investigation
  4. Police investigation
  5. Criminal record
