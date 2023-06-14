Accused Manoj Sane claims victim Saraswati Vaidya committed suicide by drinking poison

Manoj Sane : Accused Manoj Sane Claims Victim Saraswati Vaidya Committed Suicide in Mumbai Murder Case

The police in Maharashtra have recorded statements from over 20 people regarding the gruesome discovery of the dismembered and cooked body parts of Saraswati Vaidya, a 32-year-old woman, in a flat on the outskirts of Mumbai. Vaidya’s live-in partner, Manoj Sane, has been arrested for allegedly killing her and dismembering her body in their rented apartment. He has been remanded in police custody until June 16. The recovery of materials related to the case is ongoing, and DNA samples have been collected for matching. Sane is suspected of poisoning Vaidya before dismembering and cooking her body parts. He claims that Vaidya committed suicide and that he only tried to dispose of her body. The accused also alleges that Vaidya was his wife and not his live-in partner.

News Source : The_Hindu

