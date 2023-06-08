Accused Sheikh Abdullah allegedly commits suicide in Delhi police lock-up

Sheikh Abdullah : Accused Sheikh Abdullah allegedly commits suicide by hanging in Delhi police station lock-up

Police reported that an individual accused of involvement in two theft cases was found dead by hanging in a lock-up of Najafgarh police station in New Delhi, India. The deceased, identified as Sheikh Abdullah, was arrested earlier in the day and two stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from him. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 10:41 PM. The concerned judicial magistrate is conducting inquest proceedings to investigate the causes of Abdullah’s unnatural death, and CCTV footage of the police station has been preserved. According to the police, the accused died by hanging himself as seen in the CCTV footage.

News Source : ANI News

