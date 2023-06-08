Accused Sheikh Abdullah allegedly dies by hanging in Delhi police station lock-up

Sheikh Abdullah : Accused Sheikh Abdullah allegedly dies by hanging in Delhi police lock-up

According to police, a suspect involved in two theft cases, Sheikh Abdullah, was found dead by hanging in a lock-up at Najafgarh police station in New Delhi on Wednesday night. He was arrested earlier in the day, and two stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from him. Inquest proceedings are being conducted by the judicial magistrate to investigate the causes of his unnatural death. CCTV footage of the police station shows that the accused died by hanging himself.

News Source : ANI

