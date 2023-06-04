Accused Vikram arrested for raping 5-year-old girl in Pehowa, Kurukshetra

Vikram alias Vicky : Accused man arrested for raping 5-year-old girl in Pehowa, Kurukshetra; suspect named Vikram alias Vicky

An accused man has been arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA)-II of Kurukshetra police for raping a 5-year-old girl in Pehowa, Kurukshetra. The man, identified as Vikram alias Vicky from Kaithal district, was produced in court on Sunday and granted 2-day police remand. The girl’s mother had lodged a complaint on June 2 after her daughter went missing and was later found injured in an abandoned building. The police arrested Vikram, a drug addict, after examining CCTV footage. He had taken the girl to the abandoned building in exchange for candy and fled after the assault, leaving the girl injured.

