Acer file transfer: A Comprehensive Tutorial on Acer File Transfer [Between Phone and PC]

How to Transfer Files from Acer Laptop to Your Phone or PC?

Are you looking for a way to transfer files from your Acer laptop to your Android phone, iPhone or Windows PC? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.

Part 1. How to Transfer Files from Acer Laptop to Android Phone: AcerEXTEND

If you have an Acer Android smartphone and a Windows PC running Windows 7, 8, 10 or 11, you can use Acer’s official software AcerEXTEND to transfer files from your laptop to your phone. Here’s how:

Launch AcerEXTEND on your Acer Android smartphone and pair it with your Windows PC by scanning the generated QR code. After successfully pairing your laptop with your phone, you will see your phone’s interface on your laptop. Open the relevant folder on your PC and drag and drop your files to your laptop phone interface. The dropped file will then be successfully uploaded to the Acer smartphone path. Click “Yes” to finish.

Part 2. How to Transfer Files from Acer Laptop to iPhone: AOMEI Mbackupper

If you want to transfer files from your Acer laptop to your iPhone, we recommend using AOMEI Mbackupper. This tool can easily transfer photos, videos and other files from Windows computer to iPhone or iPhone to Windows computer via USB cable. Here’s how:

Download AOMEI Mbackupper and connect your iPhone to your PC with a USB cable. Select “Transfer to iPhone” at the bottom. Click the plus icon to add files from your computer. Click “Transfer” to send files to your iPhone.

Part 3. How to Transfer Files from Acer Laptop to Acer Laptop: AnyViewer

If you need to transfer files from one Acer laptop to another, using free remote file transfer software AnyViewer is the easiest and fastest way. With it, you can transfer a 1TB file at speeds up to 10MB/s. Here’s how:

Download, install and launch AnyViewer on both Acer laptops. On the controller laptop, go to Sign In, then click Sign In (if you have already registered on the official website, you can log in directly). Enter your credentials. You will see that you have successfully logged into AnyViewer. Your device will automatically be associated with the account you signed in to. Don’t forget to log in to the same AnyViewer account on the recipient’s laptop. Choose your target laptop and then click File Transfer. A file transfer box will appear. The path of the controller laptop is shown on the left of the field and the path of the receiver laptop is shown on the right. You can freely transfer files between devices by clicking the arrows after selecting the target files.

Notes: It is recommended to upgrade your account to a Professional or Enterprise plan for faster file transfer speeds, the ability to transfer more files at the same time, a larger size of a single file that can be transferred, and the ability to assign more devices for file transfer.

Closing Words

Transferring files between devices can be a daunting task, but with the right tools and knowledge, it can be a breeze. We hope this guide has helped you with Acer file transfer, whether you need to transfer files from your Acer laptop to your Android phone, iPhone or another Acer laptop. Remember, you can also transfer files via LAN cable when the two laptops are close to each other.

