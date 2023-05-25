Achar Recipe: Passionate Cooking: Making Keri Ka Achar Recipe

Keri Ka Achar Recipe

Keri ka achar, also known as mango pickle, is a traditional Indian dish that is loved by everyone. It is a spicy and tangy pickle that is made with raw mangoes and a blend of spices. Keri ka achar is usually served with parathas, rice, or any Indian meal. It is a perfect way to add some flavor to your food and enjoy the goodness of mangoes. Here is a simple recipe to make keri ka achar at home.

Ingredients:

3-4 raw mangoes

1 cup mustard oil

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp nigella seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp mustard seeds

2 tbsp red chili powder

1 tbsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp hing (asafoetida)

Instructions:

Wash the raw mangoes and cut them into small pieces. In a pan, heat mustard oil until it reaches smoking point. Turn off the flame and let the oil cool down for a few minutes. In a separate pan, roast fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, nigella seeds, cumin seeds, and mustard seeds until they turn brown. Once the spices are roasted, grind them into a fine powder. In a large bowl, mix the raw mango pieces, roasted spice powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, and hing. Add the cooled mustard oil to the mixture and mix well. Transfer the mixture into a sterilized jar and close the lid tightly. Place the jar in the sun for 3-4 days until the pickle is ready. Shake the jar every day to ensure that the spices are evenly distributed. Your keri ka achar is now ready to be served.

Tips:

Make sure to use fresh and unripe mangoes for this recipe.

Always use mustard oil for making achar as it has a strong flavor and acts as a preservative.

Roasting the spices before grinding them enhances their flavor.

Always use a sterilized jar for storing the pickle to avoid spoilage.

Keep the jar in the sun for at least 3-4 days to allow the pickle to ferment and develop its flavors.

Conclusion:

Keri ka achar is a delicious and healthy dish that can be enjoyed with any Indian meal. It is easy to make at home and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. This recipe is a traditional way of making keri ka achar and is loved by everyone. So, the next time you have some raw mangoes lying around, try making this pickle and add some zing to your meals.

