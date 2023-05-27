Achari dum kabab recipe: Learn to Cook Achari Dum Kabab Online with Momcookhygienic’s Recipe

Achari Dum Kabab Recipe: A Delicious and Flavorful Dish

Are you tired of eating the same old kabab recipes? If so, then you should try making Achari Dum Kabab. This recipe is a perfect blend of spices and flavors that will leave you craving for more. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making Achari Dum Kabab, step by step.

Ingredients

To make Achari Dum Kabab, you will need the following ingredients:

Chicken mince: 500gm

Ginger garlic paste: 2 tbsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Red chili powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Coriander powder: 1 tsp

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Garam masala powder: 1 tsp

Mustard oil: 1 tbsp

Yogurt: 2 tbsp

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Achari masala: 1 tbsp

Chopped coriander leaves: 2 tbsp

Chopped mint leaves: 2 tbsp

Chopped green chilies: 2 tbsp

Instructions

Now that you have all the ingredients, let’s start making Achari Dum Kabab.

Step 1: Marinate the Chicken

In a large bowl, add chicken mince, ginger garlic paste, salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, mustard oil, yogurt, lemon juice, Achari masala, coriander leaves, mint leaves, and green chilies. Mix everything well and let it marinate for at least 1 hour.

Step 2: Make the Kababs

Take a small portion of the marinated chicken and shape it into a kabab. Repeat the process until all the chicken is used up.

Step 3: Cook the Kababs

Heat a non-stick pan and add some oil. Place the kababs on the pan and cook on medium heat for 5-6 minutes on each side or until they are golden brown.

Step 4: Serve the Kababs

Your Achari Dum Kababs are ready to serve. You can garnish them with some chopped coriander leaves and serve them with mint chutney or tamarind chutney.

Learning Online Cooking

Cooking is an essential life skill that everyone should have. However, not everyone has the time or resources to attend cooking classes. That’s where online cooking comes in handy. With the help of the internet, you can learn to cook anything from the comfort of your home. Here’s how you can start learning online cooking.

Step 1: Choose the Right Platform

There are various platforms available online that offer cooking classes. However, you need to choose the one that suits your needs and budget. Some platforms offer free classes, while others charge a fee. You also need to consider the type of cuisine you want to learn.

Step 2: Find a Reliable Instructor

Once you have chosen the platform, you need to find a reliable instructor. Look for someone who has experience in the type of cuisine you want to learn. You can read reviews and ratings to make an informed decision.

Step 3: Gather the Ingredients

Before you start cooking, you need to gather all the ingredients. Make a list and buy everything in advance. This will save you time and ensure that you have everything you need.

Step 4: Follow the Instructions

Once you have everything ready, it’s time to start cooking. Follow the instructions carefully and don’t rush. Take your time and enjoy the process. Cooking can be therapeutic and fun if you approach it with the right mindset.

Conclusion

Learning to cook Achari Dum Kabab is a great way to spice up your meals. With the help of online cooking, you can learn to cook anything from the comfort of your home. Just follow the instructions carefully and enjoy the process. Who knows, you might even discover a new passion for cooking.

