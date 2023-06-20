Achieving a High Score in Spotify Snake: A Guide to Playing







How to Play Spotify Snake and Achieve a High Score

If you’re a fan of classic games like Snake and you’re also a Spotify user, then you should definitely give Spotify Snake a try. Here are some tips on how to play and achieve a high score:

Make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app installed on your device. Open the app and go to the “Search” tab. Type in “Spotify Snake” in the search bar and select the game from the results. Tap on “Play” to start the game. Use the arrow keys to move the snake around and collect the music notes. Try to avoid running into the walls or your own tail, as this will end the game. As you collect more music notes, your score will increase. Challenge yourself to beat your high score or compete with friends to see who can get the highest score.

With these tips, you’ll be on your way to becoming a Spotify Snake master in no time!





