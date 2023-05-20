Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan and PSG Defender, Gains Social Media Attention

Introduction

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan professional footballer who plays as a right-back for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Morocco national team. He is currently trending on social media for his outstanding performances on the pitch and his fashion style off the pitch.

Early Life and Career

Achraf Hakimi was born on November 4, 1998, in Madrid, Spain, to Moroccan parents. He began his football career at the age of six at the Escuela de Fútbol de Colonia Ofigevi in Madrid. He joined Real Madrid’s youth academy, La Fábrica, in 2006, and progressed through the ranks to play for the Real Madrid Castilla team in 2016.

In 2017, Hakimi was promoted to the first team and made his debut in the UEFA Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur. He also made his La Liga debut against Espanyol in October 2017. Hakimi played for Real Madrid for three seasons, making 73 appearances and scoring nine goals.

In 2020, Hakimi signed for Inter Milan for a reported fee of €40 million. He played a key role in helping Inter Milan win the Serie A title for the first time in eleven years. Hakimi made 45 appearances for Inter Milan, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists.

In July 2021, Hakimi signed for PSG for a reported fee of €60 million. He has made a strong start to his PSG career, scoring two goals and providing two assists in his first five games.

On the Pitch

Hakimi is known for his attacking prowess and defensive skills. He is a versatile player who can play as a right-back, left-back, or winger. Hakimi’s speed, dribbling ability, and crossing make him a dangerous attacking threat. He is also a solid defender who can track back and make crucial tackles and interceptions.

Hakimi’s performances on the pitch have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike. He has been named Man of the Match in several games and has been a key player for his club and country.

Off the Pitch

Hakimi is not only known for his football skills but also for his fashion style. He is often seen wearing designer clothes and has been featured in several fashion magazines. Hakimi has also collaborated with fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton and Nike.

Hakimi’s fashion style has earned him a large following on social media. He has over 4 million followers on Instagram and often posts pictures of his outfits and travels.

Conclusion

Achraf Hakimi is a talented footballer who has made a name for himself on the pitch and off the pitch. His performances for Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and PSG have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike. His fashion style has also earned him a large following on social media. Hakimi is a rising star in the world of football, and we can expect to see more of him in the coming years.

