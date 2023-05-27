Acid reflux: Causes, Signs, and Symptoms of Hyperacidity

Introduction

Hyperacidity is a common condition that occurs when the stomach produces too much acid. This can lead to a variety of uncomfortable symptoms, such as heartburn, indigestion, and abdominal pain. While lifestyle changes such as dietary modifications and stress reduction can help manage hyperacidity, medications may be necessary to manage more severe cases.

Antacids

Antacids are a type of medication that neutralizes stomach acid. They work quickly to relieve symptoms of hyperacidity, such as heartburn and indigestion. Antacids are available over-the-counter and come in different forms, including tablets, liquids, and chewable tablets. Examples of antacids include Tums, Rolaids, and Maalox.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a type of medication that reduces the amount of acid produced by the stomach. They are commonly prescribed for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition in which stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing heartburn and other symptoms. PPIs are available by prescription and over-the-counter, and examples include omeprazole (Prilosec), lansoprazole (Prevacid), and esomeprazole (Nexium).

H2 Blockers

H2 blockers are a type of medication that blocks the action of histamine, a chemical that stimulates the production of stomach acid. They are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hyperacidity and GERD. H2 blockers are available by prescription and over-the-counter, and examples include ranitidine (Zantac), famotidine (Pepcid), and cimetidine (Tagamet).

Prokinetic Agents

Prokinetic agents are a type of medication that helps improve the movement of food through the digestive system. They are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hyperacidity and other digestive disorders, such as gastroparesis. Prokinetic agents work by increasing the contractions of the muscles in the stomach and small intestine, which helps move food along. Examples of prokinetic agents include metoclopramide (Reglan) and domperidone.

Conclusion

Hyperacidity can be a challenging condition to manage, but with the help of medications such as antacids, PPIs, H2 blockers, and prokinetic agents, symptoms can be relieved and healing of the stomach lining can occur. It is important to work closely with a healthcare provider to determine the best course of treatment based on the severity and underlying cause of hyperacidity. Additionally, lifestyle changes such as avoiding trigger foods, eating smaller and more frequent meals, and reducing stress can be helpful in managing hyperacidity.

Acid Reflux Heartburn GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) Indigestion Stomach Ulcers

News Source : The Health Place

Source Link :Hyperacidity : Causes, Signs and Symptoms/