Acrisure Arena Bag Policy : Understanding Acrisure Arena’s New Bag Policy: What You Need to Know

Acrisure Arena Bag Policy: Keeping You Safe and Secure

Acrisure Arena, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a premier entertainment venue that hosts various events, including concerts, sports games, and conferences. With a seating capacity of over 12,000, the arena attracts a large number of visitors throughout the year. To ensure the safety and security of all visitors, Acrisure Arena has implemented a strict bag policy that all guests must adhere to.

Why the Bag Policy is Necessary

In recent years, there have been several incidents of violence and terrorism at public events, including sports games and concerts. To prevent such incidents, many venues, including Acrisure Arena, have implemented bag policies that limit the size and type of bags that visitors can bring into the arena. This policy also helps to streamline the security screening process, reducing wait times and improving overall safety.

Acrisure Arena Bag Policy Details

The Acrisure Arena Bag Policy limits the size and type of bags that visitors can bring into the arena. The policy states that guests are allowed to bring in clear bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or small clutch bags that do not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″ in size. Guests are also allowed to bring in one gallon-sized clear plastic freezer bag. Any bags that do not meet these specifications will not be allowed into the arena.

The policy applies to all guests, including those with disabilities. Guests with medical or special needs are allowed to bring in one bag that does not exceed 14″ x 14″ x 6″ in size. This bag must be searched and approved by security before entering the arena.

Prohibited Items

In addition to the bag policy, Acrisure Arena also prohibits certain items from being brought into the arena. These items include weapons, outside food and drinks, backpacks, large purses, and camera bags. Guests are also not allowed to bring in signs, banners, or posters unless they have been pre-approved by arena management.

Exceptions to the Bag Policy

There are a few exceptions to the Acrisure Arena Bag Policy. Guests who have medical or special needs that require them to bring in a bag that exceeds the size limit can contact arena management before the event to make arrangements. Members of the media are also allowed to bring in bags that exceed the size limit, as long as they have been pre-approved by arena management.

Bag Check-In

For guests who bring bags that exceed the size limit or who need to check in prohibited items, Acrisure Arena offers a bag check-in service. Guests can drop off their bags at the bag check-in counter, located outside the arena, before entering the security screening area. Bags are checked and securely stored until the end of the event. Guests can retrieve their bags after the event by presenting their claim tag.

Tips for Visitors

To make your visit to Acrisure Arena as smooth and hassle-free as possible, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Check the Bag Policy before you arrive at the arena to ensure that your bag meets the size requirements.

If you need to bring in a bag that exceeds the size limit, contact arena management before the event to make arrangements.

Use the bag check-in service if you need to check in prohibited items or if you have a bag that exceeds the size limit.

Arrive early to allow plenty of time for security screening and bag check-in.

Do not bring in prohibited items, as they will be confiscated and may result in ejection from the arena.

Conclusion

The Acrisure Arena Bag Policy is an important part of the arena’s commitment to the safety and security of all visitors. By limiting the size and type of bags that guests can bring into the arena, and prohibiting certain items altogether, the policy helps to streamline the security screening process and reduce the risk of incidents. Visitors can make their experience at Acrisure Arena more enjoyable by following the policy guidelines and using the bag check-in service if needed.

Q: What is the Acrisure Arena Bag Policy?

A: The Acrisure Arena Bag Policy is a set of guidelines that all guests must follow when bringing bags into the arena.

Q: What types of bags are allowed?

A: Guests are allowed to bring in clear plastic bags, small clutches, and medically necessary bags. Clear plastic bags must be 12”x6”x12” or smaller, and small clutches must be 4.5”x6.5” or smaller.

Q: Can I bring a backpack or purse?

A: No, backpacks and purses are not allowed in the arena.

Q: What qualifies as a medically necessary bag?

A: Medically necessary bags include diaper bags, breast pump bags, and medical equipment bags. These bags must be inspected and approved by security before entering the arena.

Q: Can I bring food or drinks into the arena in my bag?

A: No, food and drinks are not allowed in the arena, regardless of whether they are in a bag or not.

Q: Can I leave my bag at the entrance while I attend the event?

A: No, bags cannot be left at the entrance. Guests must either bring their bags inside the arena or leave them at home.

Q: What happens if I bring a prohibited bag to the arena?

A: Guests who bring prohibited bags to the arena will be asked to return the bag to their vehicle or dispose of it before entering. Acrisure Arena is not responsible for any lost or stolen items.