“Acrylic Paint Set for Artists and Beginners” : Non-Toxic Acrylic Paint Set with 24 Vibrant Colors (0.41 oz, 12 ml) and 3 Paint Brushes – Perfect for Artists, Beginners, and Various Surfaces Such as Paper, Canvas, Rock, Wood, Ceramic, and Fabric.

If you are an artist or a beginner, you need to have a good acrylic paint set. Acrylic paints are versatile and can be used for different art and craft techniques. They can be applied to various painting surfaces like canvas, paper, wood, fabric, leather, cardboard, ceramic, MDF, and crafts. In this article, we will introduce you to the Acrylic Paint Set 24 Colors (0.41 oz, 12 ml) Paint Kit For Artists & Beginners.

The Acrylic Paint Set 24 Colors (0.41 oz, 12 ml) Paint Kit For Artists & Beginners is a premium quality acrylic paint set. It is specially designed for artists and beginners who want to create vibrant and colorful art pieces. The set includes 24 different colors, each containing 0.41 oz (12 ml) of paint. The paint is rich in vivid pigments and is certified safe and non-toxic. The set is ASTM D-4236 and EN71-3 (CE) certified, meaning that the materials used are environmentally friendly and cause no harmful effects to our planet.

One of the best things about this acrylic paint set is its perfect blending capability. The paints blend, layer, and mix perfectly to produce an infinite array of shades for any masterpiece. The high pigment density allows you to achieve intense and light-resistant colors. Each paint has a fantastic thick consistency, both fluid and thick, which will retain brush or spatula marks and give your work a brilliant texture and finish and ensure your artworks stand the test of time.

The Acrylic Paint Set 24 Colors (0.41 oz, 12 ml) Paint Kit For Artists & Beginners is versatile and suitable for most art and craft techniques. It can be used for painting, drawing, and mixed media projects. It is perfect for painting on a variety of surfaces, including canvas, paper, wood, fabric, leather, cardboard, ceramic, MDF, and crafts. Furthermore, it can be easily washed off with soap and water, making it easy to clean up after your painting sessions.

The set also includes three free paint brushes, which is a bonus for any artist or beginner. The brushes are high-quality and perfect for different painting techniques. They are made of synthetic hair that is easy to clean and maintain. With the bonus of three free paint brushes included, the acrylic paint kit will put your artistic talent into fine crafts masterpiece.

In summary, the Acrylic Paint Set 24 Colors (0.41 oz, 12 ml) Paint Kit For Artists & Beginners is everything you need in an acrylic paint set. It has a perfect blend capability, rich, vivid pigments, and is certified safe and non-toxic. It is versatile and can be used for most art and craft techniques and is suitable for most painting surfaces. With bonus three free paint brushes included, you will be able to start creating beautiful art pieces right away.

At Kolor Kingdom, we believe in our products and want our customers to be satisfied with their purchase. That’s why we offer an industry-leading ‘Love It or 100% of Your Money Back’ guarantee. When shopping for artist supplies, you should always buy with confidence because we offer a no-hassle returns policy. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, we will be happy to refund your money.

In conclusion, if you are looking for an acrylic paint set that is perfect for artists and beginners, the Acrylic Paint Set 24 Colors (0.41 oz, 12 ml) Paint Kit For Artists & Beginners is the right choice for you. It is made of environmentally friendly materials, has a perfect blend capability, is versatile, and comes with three free paint brushes. We offer a no-hassle returns policy, so you can buy with confidence. Buy the Acrylic Paint Set 24 Colors (0.41 oz, 12 ml) Paint Kit For Artists & Beginners today and start creating beautiful art pieces!



