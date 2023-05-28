Acting Career: Career, Age, and Boyfriend: The Impact on Movie Income.

Margaret Cho Net Worth: Biography, Husband, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Margaret Cho, an American comedian, actress, LGBT social activist, and musician, has a net worth of $6 million. Her stand-up comedy is widely acknowledged for her exceptional blend of comedy with social commentary on diplomatic topics such as ethnicity, gender, and sexuality. Moreover, Cho is a worldwide famous actress who has arrived in over 90 movie and Television projects, involving movies such as “Face/Off” and “It’s My Party,” as well as guest-starring on famous shows like “Sex & the City,” “Drop Dead Diva,” and “30 Rock.”

Margaret Cho Biography

Margaret Cho was born on December 5, 1968 (54 years as of 2023) in San Francisco, California. Her parents are Seung-Hoon Cho and Young-Hie Cho, and she has one brother named Hahn Cho. Margaret’s father was deported soon after her birth for not having a job permit. The family lived close to Ocean Beach in a neighborhood with aged hippies, Chinese people, ex-druggies, burn-outs from the 1960s, drag queens, and Koreans. Margaret Cho finished high school at Lowell High School in San Francisco and graduated from San Francisco State University after attending Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of The Arts.

Margaret Cho: Career and Awards

Comedian Cho started her career in stand-up comedy after performing at a club near her parents’ bookstore. She spent years perfecting her material before achieving success through appearances on TV and at universities. In 1992, she had a small role in The Golden Palace and won the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian two years later. Cho also opened for Jerry Seinfeld and was featured on a Bob Hope special while visiting The Arsenio Hall Show frequently.

Comedian Margaret Cho faced difficulties in her career and personal life after her show was canceled, but she sobered up and developed new material. She hosted New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 95 with Steve Harvey, had a supporting role in the film Face/Off, and founded a clothing line called High-Class Cho which later went defunct.

Margaret Cho has received various awards for her work in comedy and activism, including the Gracie Allen Award from American Women in Radio and Television, Golden Gate Award from GLAAD, Lambda Liberty Award from Lambda Legal, Intrepid Award from the National Organization for Women, First Amendment Award from the American Civil Liberties Union, Outstanding Comedy Performance at AZN’s Asian Excellence Awards and Margaret Cho Day declared by San Francisco.

Margaret Cho Relationships & More

Margaret Cho, a comedian, and actress, married Al Ridenour in 2003, but they separated in September 2014 and divorced in August 2015. Cho identifies as openly bisexual and has experience with polyamory and alternative sexuality.

