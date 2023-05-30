“Action heroes”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Commends Bruce Willis in the Face of Dementia Diagnosis: ‘Action Heroes Never Run Out of Ammo’

From One Action Star to Another: Arnold Schwarzenegger Recognizes Bruce Willis’ Resiliency

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a legendary action star in his own right, recently spoke about the pause in acting career of his friend and fellow action hero, Bruce Willis. Reflecting on his own career, Schwarzenegger expressed his admiration for Willis, who announced his retirement from acting last year due to health issues.

Schwarzenegger called Willis a “fantastic” actor who has been a “huge, huge star” for years. He also praised him for being a kind person. While he understands that Willis had to retire due to his health condition, Schwarzenegger believes that action heroes never really retire; they just reload.

In March 2022, Willis announced that he would be stepping away from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a condition that affects communication and language abilities. Willis’ family released a statement at the time, explaining that the actor’s cognitive abilities were being impacted by the condition, and he had decided to retire from acting.

In February of this year, Willis’ family revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative brain disorder that affects behavior, language, and decision-making abilities.

The relationship between Willis and Schwarzenegger goes back a long way. Both men were involved in the Planet Hollywood venture in 1991, a chain-restaurant endorsed and launched by Willis’ former wife, Demi Moore. Sylvester Stallone was also involved in the venture. Willis and Schwarzenegger also collaborated with Stallone for the first two installments of “The Expendables” franchise.

Stallone, who is also a close friend of Willis, recently gave an update on his condition, saying that Willis is going through some difficult times. He also expressed his sadness at not being able to communicate with Willis as he has been incommunicado.

Despite his health issues, Willis has had some happy moments in recent months. He became a grandfather for the first time in April when his eldest daughter, Rumer, welcomed a daughter with her boyfriend. Willis and his family also celebrated his 68th birthday in March with a family gathering and a pie.

In conclusion, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s words about his friend and fellow action hero, Bruce Willis, highlight the resilience and strength of character that both men possess. While Willis may be taking a pause from his acting career due to health issues, his legacy as a great actor and kind person will live on. As Schwarzenegger said, action heroes never really retire; they just reload. We wish Bruce Willis all the best and hope he recovers soon.

Dementia diagnosis Action heroes Bruce Willis Arnold Schwarzenegger Hollywood legends

News Source : Caroline Thayer

Source Link :Bruce Willis praised by Arnold Schwarzenegger amid dementia diagnosis: ‘Action heroes, they reload’/