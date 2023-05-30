“Activation lock removal”: Step-by-Step Guide on Removing Activation Lock from Apple iPhone

How to Remove Activation Lock on Apple iPhone Phones Step by Step

Activation Lock is a security feature that Apple has designed to prevent others from using your iPhone if it gets stolen or lost. It is a part of the Find My iPhone service, which automatically gets activated once the corresponding configuration is done. However, there are times when you would want to remove the Activation Lock on your iPhone. For instance, the person who sold it to you forgot to do so, or you want to give it to a child. Here’s how you can remove the Activation Lock on your iPhone in a few easy steps.

Reset Apple ID or Password

Before you can remove the Activation Lock, you must ensure that you’ve reset your Apple ID or password. Here is how you can do it:

Visit the Apple ID account page by clicking on this link. Click on “Forgot your Apple ID or password?”. Follow the instructions on the screen to reset your password.

Once you’ve completed the above steps, you can proceed to remove the Activation Lock from your iPhone.

Remove Activation Lock from Your Device

Now that you’ve reset your Apple ID password, you can follow the below steps to turn off Activation Lock directly from your iPhone:

Go to the Settings of your iPhone. Click on your name at the top to open the Apple ID settings. Scroll down to “Find My” among all the options you’ll see on the screen. Use Find My iPhone and then disable the feature called “Turn off Find My iPhone”. You’ll need to use your Apple ID credentials to turn it off. Finally, click on “Turn off”.

Once you complete the above steps, the Activation Lock should get removed from your iPhone.

Conclusion

Removing an Activation Lock from your iPhone is a simple process if you are the original owner of the device. However, if you’re trying to remove the Activation Lock from someone else’s device, it can be complicated and may also be considered a crime. Therefore, always ensure that you’re the original owner of the iPhone before attempting to remove the Activation Lock. With these easy steps, you can quickly remove the Activation Lock from your iPhone and enjoy using it without any restrictions.

Source Link :How to remove activation lock on Apple iPhone phones step by step/

