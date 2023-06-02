“Active Senior Exercises”: Dr. Ennis Identifies the Top 10 Exercises Frequently Performed Incorrectly by Active Seniors

10 Most Common Exercises Done Incorrectly By Active Seniors: With Dr. Ennis

Active seniors are often encouraged to exercise regularly to maintain their physical and mental health. However, it’s essential to perform exercises correctly to avoid injuries and maximize the benefits. In this article, we’ll cover ten of the most common exercises done incorrectly by active seniors with expert advice from Dr. Ennis, a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience.

1. Squats

Squats are a great exercise to strengthen the legs and glutes, but they’re often done incorrectly. According to Dr. Ennis, the most common mistake is not keeping the knees behind the toes. “Your knees should be above your ankles, but not extend beyond your toes,” she says. “This helps prevent knee pain and injury.”

2. Lunges

Lunges are another excellent exercise for the legs and glutes, but they can put strain on the knees and back if not done correctly. Dr. Ennis recommends keeping the front knee above the ankle and the back knee off the ground. “Also, make sure your torso is upright, and your core is engaged,” she adds.

3. Planks

Planks are a popular exercise to strengthen the core, but they’re often done with incorrect form. According to Dr. Ennis, the most common mistake is letting the hips sag or lift too high. “Your body should be in a straight line from your head to your heels,” she says. “Engage your core and squeeze your glutes to maintain proper form.”

4. Push-ups

Push-ups are a classic exercise for the chest and arms, but they can be challenging for seniors with shoulder or wrist issues. Dr. Ennis recommends modifying push-ups by doing them on an incline or with knees on the ground. “Focus on keeping your elbows close to your body and lowering your chest to the ground,” she says.

5. Bicep curls

Bicep curls are a simple exercise to strengthen the arms, but they’re often done incorrectly. According to Dr. Ennis, the most common mistake is swinging the arms to lift the weight. “Focus on keeping your elbows close to your body and lifting the weight with control,” she says. “Also, avoid using momentum to lift the weight.”

6. Tricep extensions

Tricep extensions are another arm exercise that’s often done incorrectly. According to Dr. Ennis, the most common mistake is letting the elbows flare out to the sides. “Keep your elbows close to your head and lower the weight behind your body,” she says. “Also, avoid locking out your elbows at the top of the movement.”

7. Shoulder presses

Shoulder presses are a great exercise to strengthen the shoulders, but they can put strain on the neck and back if not done correctly. Dr. Ennis recommends keeping the core engaged and avoiding arching the back. “Also, avoid letting the weights touch at the top of the movement,” she says.

8. Deadlifts

Deadlifts are a popular exercise to strengthen the back and legs, but they can be challenging for seniors with back issues. Dr. Ennis recommends starting with light weights and focusing on proper form. “Keep your back straight and lift the weight with your legs,” she says. “Avoid rounding your back or lifting with your back.”

9. Leg press

Leg press is a machine exercise that’s often used to strengthen the legs, but it can put strain on the knees and back if not done correctly. Dr. Ennis recommends keeping the back flat against the seat and avoiding locking out the knees at the top of the movement. “Also, make sure your knees are in line with your toes,” she adds.

10. Treadmill

Treadmill walking is a popular exercise for seniors, but it can be dangerous if not done correctly. Dr. Ennis recommends starting with a slow pace and gradual incline. “Also, make sure you hold onto the handrails for balance and avoid looking down at your feet,” she says. “Focus on keeping your head up and engaging your core.”

Conclusion

Active seniors can enjoy numerous benefits from exercising regularly, but it’s essential to perform exercises correctly to avoid injuries. By following the expert advice from Dr. Ennis, seniors can ensure they’re getting the most out of their workouts while staying safe and healthy.

Senior fitness Correct exercise forms Aging and exercise Senior exercise safety Common exercise mistakes for seniors

News Source : Bob & Brad

Source Link :10 Most Common Exercises Done Incorrectly By Active Seniors: With Dr. Ennis/