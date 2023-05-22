Active Shooter Preparedness today : Danvers School Implements Lockdown Following Active Shooter Report at St. John’s Prep

Danvers School Goes on Lockdown Following Active Shooter Report at St. John’s Prep today 2023.
St. John’s Prep, an all-boys Catholic school in Massachusetts, went into lockdown on May 22 after a report of an active shooter at the campus’ Benjamin Hall. Massachusetts and Danvers police responded to the scene, but upon arrival, no sign of a shooter was found. Secondary sweeps are being conducted, and there are currently no reported injuries. The situation remains unclear.
Read Full story :St. John’s Prep Active Shooter Report Prompts Danvers School Lockdown/
News Source : Thomas Kika
- Active shooter preparedness
- School lockdown procedures
- Emergency response plans
- Safety protocols for schools
- Crisis management in schools