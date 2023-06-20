Active Shooter Reported at Bay Minette Walmart

Bay Minette Walmart Shooting: Active Shooter Alert

Reports have come in of an active shooter at the Walmart in Bay Minette. The situation is ongoing and details are still emerging. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area and take shelter if they are nearby.

As of now, it is unclear how many people have been affected by the shooting or if there are any casualties. Law enforcement officials are currently on the scene and working to secure the area.

We urge everyone to stay safe and vigilant during this time and to follow the instructions of law enforcement officials. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic event.

