“Activist Randall Robinson dies at 81 #RIP”

Randall Robinson, a prominent activist, lawyer and writer, passed away at the age of 81. He was a fearless advocate for social justice and human rights, particularly for Black Americans and South Africans during the apartheid era.

Robinson was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, where he experienced racial segregation and discrimination first-hand. He studied law and became a civil rights lawyer, but soon turned his focus to activism and advocacy. He co-founded TransAfrica in 1977, an organization that aimed to influence U.S. policy towards Africa and the Caribbean. Through this organization, he was a leading voice in the movement to end apartheid in South Africa, calling for the U.S. government to impose economic sanctions and divest from companies doing business in the country.

Robinson also devoted his life’s work to seeking reparations for Black Americans for the legacy of slavery and discrimination. He authored several influential books, including “The Debt: What America Owes to Blacks,” which argued that the government and corporations must pay reparations for the injustices done to Black people throughout history.

Robinson’s fearless advocacy was not without controversy. In 1999, he went on a hunger strike for 27 days to draw attention to the U.S. government’s policy towards Haiti, which he saw as unfairly punishing the Haitian people. He also faced criticism from some African-American leaders for his advocacy for closer ties between the U.S. and African countries, which they saw as potentially harmful to Black people in the U.S.

Despite these challenges, Robinson remained committed to his vision of a world where every person was free from discrimination and oppression. His contributions to the struggle for social justice will be remembered for years to come.

