Razak Payambrat – victim name : Activist Razak Payambrat found hanging in Malappuram panchayat office verandah

The verandah of the Pulikkal panchayat office in Malappuram was the site where an activist named Razak Payambrat was found hanging on Friday morning. Razak was the former secretary of Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mappila Kala Academy in Kondotty. Police have stated that his death likely occurred on Thursday night. It is believed that his suicide was a result of the panchayat administration’s alleged indifference towards his numerous complaints, which were found near his body in a file holder. Razak had filed several complaints regarding the death of his brother due to respiratory issues, alleging that emissions from the nearby waste treatment plant were responsible. He had also held several press conferences on the matter, demanding that the administration take action against the plant. However, the authenticity of these claims has not been commented on by the police. It is important to remember that suicide should never be considered as a solution to any problem, and individuals struggling with mental health issues should seek professional help. The ‘Disha’ helpline provides free counselling and support services and can be reached at 1056 or 0471-2552056.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

