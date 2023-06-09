Actor Adam DeVine shares details of crime outside his home, victim identified as Emil Lahaziel

Emil Lahaziel : Actor Adam DeVine shares details of crime involving victim Emil Lahaziel outside his Hollywood Hills home

During a live taping of his This Is Important podcast, actor Adam DeVine shared details about a crime that occurred outside his Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. DeVine and his wife Chloe Bridges observed a party across the street from their balcony, where a man was later killed. The victim has been identified as Emil Lahaziel, who was shot in the driveway of a residence in Los Angeles. Police are investigating and looking for any video that may help with the case. Multiple suspects are believed to be involved. However, DeVine clarified in a tweet that they did not witness the shooting and were not in the city when it happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Emil Lahaziel, and we hope that justice will be served.

