Actor Anthony Chisholm Death – Dead :  Anthony Chisholm  Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Celebrated stage and screen actor Anthony Chisholm has died at age 77.
Chisholm was last seen on Broadway in the 2017 Tony-winning revival of August Wilson’s “Jitney,” directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, according to a statement posted online on October 16.  2020 by the New York Daily News
Born April 9, 1943 – ) Died October 16, 2020)
Ohio-born actor, noted for acting on Broadway in at least three of August Wilson’s plays: Gem of the OceanTwo Trains Running, and Radio Golf. He also had a recurring role in the HBO drama series Oz.

Wendell Pierce wrote 
Anthony Chisholm gave a performance in Jitney that mesmerized audiences from NY to London. As a producer on the play, I received a master class in the metamorphosis an actor can achieve mentally & physically when you fully embody character. Anthony didn’t perform, he transformed.

Wendell Pierce @WendellPierce wrote 

Anthony Chisholm gave two of the defining performances of our generation: “Fielding” in Jitney and “Citizen Barlow” in Gem Of The Ocean. A member of the unofficial August Wilson repertory company of actors, he introduced the world to the work of this legendary playwright.

