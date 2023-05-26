Actor Ashish Vidyarti reveals reason for divorce from first wife Peelu after marrying second time: Latest buzz

Introduction:

Ashish Vidyarti, a renowned Indian television and film actor, recently revealed the reason for his divorce from his first wife Peelu. The news came to light after his second marriage to Rebecca Vaz, a producer, and artist manager.

Reason for Divorce:

Ashish Vidyarti, in an interview, revealed that his first marriage was not a happy one. He and Peelu had different personalities, and their marriage was more of a decision taken by their families than their own choice. According to Ashish, their marriage was like a “forced arranged marriage” that didn’t work out.

Impact on Ashish’s Career:

The actor also shared that his divorce impacted his career negatively. He was going through a tough time emotionally, and it reflected in his work. Ashish said that he lost many opportunities during that time as he was not able to focus on his career due to personal issues.

Second Marriage:

Ashish found love again with Rebecca Vaz, whom he met through a common friend. They fell in love and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017. Unlike his first marriage, Ashish says that his second marriage was a choice made by him and Rebecca. They share a strong bond and support each other’s careers.

Lessons Learnt:

Ashish believes that his divorce taught him important lessons in life. He learned to be more careful while making important decisions, especially related to marriage. He also realized the importance of mental and emotional well-being and how it impacts one’s personal and professional life.

Conclusion:

Ashish Vidyarti’s story is a reminder that marriage is a personal choice that should be made with careful consideration. It is essential to prioritize mental and emotional well-being in all aspects of life, including relationships. We wish Ashish and Rebecca a happy and successful married life.

Ashish Vidyarti divorce reason Peelu and Ashish Vidyarti divorce Ashish Vidyarti second marriage Bollywood divorce news Indian celebrity divorce