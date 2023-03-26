Actor & comedian Innocent passes away at 75. RIP.

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of the distinguished character actor and comedian, Innocent, who was also a former MP of Kerala. He was an exceptionally talented and creative actor, who enriched the field of cinema with his incredible performances. Moreover, he was a kind-hearted person who was a joy to work with in the Lok Sabha. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Innocent, a talented character actor, comedian, and former Kerala MP, who passed away at the age of 75. His passing has left a deep void in the entertainment world, where he was known for his brilliantly inventive and gifted performances.

In addition to his incredible acting talent, Innocent was also a kind and compassionate human being. It was always a pleasure to interact with him, particularly during his time in the Lok Sabha, where he served as a Member of Parliament for a brief period. He was known for his dedication to his constituents and his genuine desire to make a difference in their lives.

Innocent started his career in the entertainment industry as a mimicry artist and gradually rose to prominence as a character actor. He was respected for his ability to seamlessly switch between different genres, from comedy to drama, and his performances were always imbued with a distinct sense of humanity.

His contributions to cinema were recognized with numerous awards, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. He was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, which was awarded to him in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the arts and entertainment.

Outside of his acting career, Innocent was deeply involved in social service activities and was actively involved in various initiatives to promote education and healthcare in his community. His deep commitment to serving others was evident in every aspect of his life, and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

In closing, we offer our sincere condolences to Innocent’s family, friends, and fans. His legacy will continue to inspire generations, and his spirit will live on through his unforgettable performances and his unwavering commitment to serving others. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.

Source : @ShashiTharoor



Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/m9mFGI8DwM— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 26, 2023

