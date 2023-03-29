Actor died unexpectedly yesterday evening.

His partner Andre Portasio announced that he peacefully passed away yesterday evening, even though it was unexpected.

The world of music and entertainment has suffered a great loss with the passing away of beloved composer, conductor and pianist André Previn. Previn’s partner, André Portasio, confirmed that the legendary musician breathed his last last evening unexpectedly but peacefully.

Previn was an artist who was widely respected and admired by both audiences and fellow musicians alike, and had carved out a long and illustrious career spanning over several decades. His unmatched talent was evident in the way he seamlessly transitioned between classical, jazz and popular music, making him a versatile figure in the industry.

Born in Germany in 1929, Previn was raised in Los Angeles and began his musical journey at an early age, studying piano and conducting. In the 1950s, he gained prominence as a conductor, working with several major orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Apart from his work as a conductor, Previn was also an accomplished piano player and composer. He won four Oscars for his work on films such as “My Fair Lady” and “Porgy and Bess”, and composed numerous other works that were celebrated in the world of classical music.

Previn was known for his ability to break down barriers between genres of music, bringing a fresh perspective to his compositions and performances. His innovative approach to music was an inspiration to many, and he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to influence and inspire musicians for years to come.

The loss of André Previn has saddened many in the music industry and beyond, but his contribution to the world of music will never be forgotten. His talent, passion and dedication to his craft will serve as a source of inspiration for generations to come.

