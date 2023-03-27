“Actor Innocent passes away at 75. RIP”

At the age of 75, the passing of Innocent, a character actor, comedian, and former Kerala MP, is mourned. He was not just a talented and innovative performer, but also a delightful individual with whom interacting was enjoyable during his time in the Lok Sabha. Rest in peace, #Innocent #actorinnocent.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Innocent, a renowned character actor, comedian, and former Kerala MP who has left us at the age of 75. His contributions to cinema and society are immeasurable, and his loss will be felt deeply not only in the state but across the country.

Innocent was not only a gifted actor, but he was also a compassionate and kind human being. He had a contagious positivity that radiated wherever he went, making him a favorite amongst his colleagues and fans alike. He had an unconventional approach to acting, employing his unique style to bring life to every character he played. This made him an audience favorite, and his performances will be remembered for generations to come.

Innocent’s impact on society goes beyond cinema. He was a one-time MP for Kerala, and he used his platform to address the issues affecting his constituents. He championed the cause of the common people and was admired for his honesty and integrity. His commitment to public service and his dedication to his constituents earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of Kerala.

Though Innocent may have left us, his legacy will continue to live on. His works will continue to inspire future generations of actors and entertainers, while his contributions to society will be forever remembered. We offer our condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Innocent. You will be dearly missed.

Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & 1 time Kerala MP Innocent, who has passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP #Innocent #actorinnocent pic.twitter.com/XWI6nLcIHS— MK Rashid (@rzh4uh) March 27, 2023

