Jay Johnston : Actor Jay Johnston arrested for storming Capitol Hill during riots

Jay Johnston, a versatile and veteran actor, was arrested on January 6, 2021, in Los Angeles for storming Capitol Hill. He has appeared in various television shows, including “Arrested Development,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Love,” “Parks and Recreations,” “Remo 9111,” “Modern Family,” and “Malcolm in the Middle,” and made his movie debut with “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” Johnston also voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto in the Fox television show “Bob’s Burgers.” The FBI has charged him with a felony for entering a restricted place, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, civil disorder, and impending passage through Capitol Hill. The FBI’s Statement of Facts document reveals that Johnston aided other rioters by pushing against police, pouring water on their faces, stealing a Capitol Police shield, and fighting with policemen. Law enforcement agencies have arrested at least 1,000 men in connection with the Capitol Hill riots, and many more are likely to be arrested soon.

News Source : The Feed

