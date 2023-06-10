Actor Mike Batayeh, known for his role in ‘Breaking Bad’, passes away at the age of 52.

‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of actor Mike Batayeh, who passed away at the age of 52. Batayeh was best known for his role as Dennis Markowski in the hit TV series ‘Breaking Bad’.

The news of Batayeh’s passing was confirmed by his agent, who stated that the actor had been battling a long illness. Batayeh’s career spanned over two decades, during which he appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘24’, and ‘Criminal Minds’.

Batayeh was widely recognized for his talent and dedication to the craft of acting. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

