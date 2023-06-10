Actor Mike Batayeh passes away at 52: Known for his role in Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad Actor, Mike Batayeh, Passes Away at 52

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of actor Mike Batayeh at the age of 52. Batayeh was best known for his role in the hit TV series Breaking Bad.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his family on social media. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Batayeh was born in Bethlehem, Palestine and raised in the United States. He had a successful career as an actor, appearing in numerous TV shows, films, and stage productions.

In addition to his role in Breaking Bad, Batayeh also appeared in popular TV shows such as Better Call Saul, Criminal Minds, and 24. He was also a talented voice actor, lending his voice to video games such as Call of Duty and Mafia III.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Batayeh’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

