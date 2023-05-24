Actor Nitesh Pandey from ‘Anupamaa’ Found Dead in Nashik Hotel

Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey Found Dead At Nashik Hotel

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who was best known for his role in the popular television show Anupamaa, was found dead in a hotel room in Nashik on Tuesday. The actor was in Nashik for a shoot and had checked into the hotel on Monday night. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but the police suspect that it could be a case of suicide.

Early Life and Career

Nitesh Pandey was born on August 12, 1973, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He started his acting career in 1995 with the television show, Swabhimaan. He went on to act in several popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Kkusum. He also acted in films like Dilwale, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Aarakshan.

His Role in Anupamaa

Nitesh Pandey played the role of Dr. Advait Khanna in the television show Anupamaa, which is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show revolves around the life of a housewife named Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, who sacrifices her own dreams and aspirations for her family. Dr. Advait Khanna was a psychiatrist who helped Anupamaa overcome her depression and find her true self.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Nitesh Pandey’s death has come as a shock to his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Several actors and directors took to social media to express their condolences.

Rupali Ganguly, who played Anupamaa in the show, wrote on Instagram, “Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed”.

Director Rajan Shahi, who produced Anupamaa, said in a statement, “It is a huge loss for us. Nitesh was a talented actor and a wonderful human being. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the entertainment industry.”

Investigation Underway

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter. They have sent Nitesh Pandey’s body for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Nitesh Pandey’s death has once again highlighted the issue of mental health in the entertainment industry. Several actors have spoken openly about the challenges they face in the industry, including long working hours, high stress levels, and constant scrutiny. It is important for the industry to take steps to address these issues and provide support to those who need it.

Rest in peace, Nitesh Pandey. You will be missed.

