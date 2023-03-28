Actor, Paul Sorvino, has passed away at 83.

s since Goodfellas was released and now another one of its stars, Paul Sorvino, has passed away at the age of 83.

Paul Sorvino, a legendary actor best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “The Godfather,” has passed away at the age of 83. Sorvino was a beloved figure in both the film and television industries, and his death has been mourned by fans and colleagues alike.

Sorvino’s career spanned over five decades, and he appeared in over 200 films and television shows during that time. He was a prolific character actor who was equally comfortable playing complex villains and sympathetic heroes. Sorvino was admired for his versatile range and his ability to bring nuance and depth to his performances.

Sorvino’s most iconic role was as Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s classic crime drama “Goodfellas.” In the film, Sorvino played a veteran mobster who takes young upstart Henry Hill (played by Ray Liotta) under his wing. Sorvino’s performance as Paulie was widely praised for its understated power and authenticity.

In addition to “Goodfellas,” Sorvino also appeared in several other notable films, including “The Godfather,” “The Rocketeer,” and “Nixon.” He was a regular presence on television as well, with recurring roles on shows like “Law & Order” and “That’s Life.” Throughout his career, Sorvino was known for his professionalism, his kindness, and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Sorvino’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues. Many have taken to social media to share their memories and express their condolences. Some have praised Sorvino’s talent and his contributions to the world of entertainment, while others have emphasized his warmth and generosity as a person.

Despite his passing, Sorvino’s legacy will continue to live on through his vast body of work. He was a true master of his craft and a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

