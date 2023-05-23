Actor Ray Stevenson, known for his role in ‘Star Wars’, passes away at the age of 58.

Star Wars Actor Ray Stevenson Dies at 58

Ray Stevenson, the British actor best known for his roles in popular movies like “Punisher: War Zone” and “Thor,” has passed away at the age of 58. The news of his death was confirmed by his publicist earlier this week.

The Life and Career of Ray Stevenson

Stevenson was born in Northern Ireland in 1964 and started his career in acting in the 1990s. He made his television debut in the British series “The Bill” in 1993 and went on to appear in several other popular TV shows like “Band of Gold,” “City Central,” and “At Home with the Braithwaites.”

Stevenson’s breakthrough role came in 2005 when he played the character of Titus Pullo in the critically acclaimed HBO series “Rome.” He received widespread praise for his performance in the series and was even nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series.

Stevenson’s success on television led him to bigger roles in movies. He played the lead role of Frank Castle in the 2008 movie “Punisher: War Zone” and also appeared in other popular films like “The Book of Eli,” “Thor,” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

Remembering Ray Stevenson

The news of Stevenson’s death has left his fans and colleagues in shock. Many celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes to the late actor.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who worked with Stevenson in the 2014 movie “Hercules,” tweeted, “RIP brother. You were a great actor and an even greater man.” Similarly, actress Elodie Yung, who starred alongside Stevenson in the TV series “Strike Back,” wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Ray’s passing. He was a kind and generous soul who brought so much joy to those around him.”

Stevenson’s family has not yet released any statement regarding his death. However, his publicist has said that the actor passed away peacefully at his home in London.

Final Thoughts

Ray Stevenson was a talented actor who brought life to every character he played. He will be remembered for his outstanding performances on both the small and big screens. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of actors and entertainers.

