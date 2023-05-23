Actor Ray Stevenson, known for his role in ‘Star Wars,’ passes away at the age of 58.

Star Wars Actor Ray Stevenson Dies at 58

The entertainment industry is in mourning after the death of British actor Ray Stevenson at the age of 58. Stevenson, who is best known for his role as Titus Pullo in the HBO series Rome and as Volstagg in the Thor films, passed away on February 24th, 2022.

Early Life and Career

Ray Stevenson was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in 1964. He studied acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before starting his career in British television in the 1990s. He appeared in several popular TV series, including Band of Gold, Peak Practice, and The Bill.

Breakthrough Roles

Stevenson’s breakthrough came in 2005 when he was cast as Titus Pullo in the HBO series Rome. The show was a critical and commercial success and earned Stevenson rave reviews for his performance. He went on to appear in several Hollywood films, including King Arthur, The Three Musketeers, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

One of Stevenson’s most memorable roles was in the Star Wars franchise. He played the character of Giddean Danu, a member of the Galactic Senate, in the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stevenson’s performance was praised by fans and critics alike, and he became a beloved part of the Star Wars universe.

Legacy

Ray Stevenson’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and colleagues. Many have praised his talent, professionalism, and kindness. Stevenson leaves behind a legacy of great performances and a reputation as one of the most respected actors of his generation.

Final Thoughts

Ray Stevenson’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry. He will be remembered not only for his impressive body of work but also for his warmth, humor, and generosity. Stevenson’s legacy will live on through his films and the memories of those who had the privilege of working with him.

