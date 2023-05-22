Actor Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Thor,’ passes away at 58.

RAY STEVENSON’S STAR WARS, ‘THOR’ ACTOR DEAD AT 58

The entertainment industry has lost one of its most talented actors as Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Thor,’ passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 58. His sudden demise has left his fans and colleagues in shock, as he was known for his incredible acting skills and warm personality.

Early Life and Career

Raymond Andrew Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He began his acting career in the late 1990s, appearing in various TV shows and movies. His breakthrough role came in 2002, when he played the lead role in the film ‘The Theory of Flight.’

Rising to Fame

In 2005, Stevenson gained worldwide recognition for his role as Titus Pullo in the hit TV series ‘Rome.’ He received critical acclaim for his performance and was nominated for numerous awards. After ‘Rome,’ he went on to star in several successful movies, including ‘King Arthur,’ ‘Punisher: War Zone,’ and ‘The Three Musketeers.’

Star Wars and Thor

In 2015, Stevenson joined the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, playing the character of Gar Saxon in the animated series ‘Star Wars Rebels.’ He also voiced the character of Jabba the Hutt in the ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ series.

Stevenson’s most memorable role came in 2013 when he played the character of Volstagg in the Marvel superhero movie ‘Thor: The Dark World.’ He reprised his role in the 2017 movie ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’

Tributes Pour In

After news of his death was announced, tributes poured in from his fans and colleagues. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, tweeted, “So sorry to hear of Ray Stevenson’s passing. A talented actor and a kind soul. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in the Marvel movies, also paid tribute to Stevenson, saying, “Ray was an incredible actor and a great friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

A Great Loss

Ray Stevenson’s sudden death has left a void in the entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who brought life to every character he played. His fans and colleagues will always remember him for his incredible acting skills and warm personality. He will be greatly missed.

Ray Stevenson actor Ray Stevenson Thor Ray Stevenson Star Wars Ray Stevenson movies Ray Stevenson death