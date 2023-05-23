Actor Ray Stevenson, known for roles in Thor and Star Wars, passes away at 58.

Ray Stevenson: Thor and Star Wars actor dies aged 58

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of Ray Stevenson, the British actor who appeared in popular franchises such as Thor and Star Wars. He passed away on July 14, 2021, at the age of 58.

Stevenson’s acting career

Stevenson began his acting career in the 1990s, appearing in various British television shows and films. He gained recognition in the early 2000s for his role as Titus Pullo in the HBO series Rome, which ran for two seasons. His portrayal of the rough and tough Roman soldier earned him critical acclaim and a legion of fans.

He went on to appear in several Hollywood blockbusters, including King Arthur, The Other Guys, and Thor. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stevenson played the role of Volstagg, one of Thor’s comrades in arms. He reprised the role in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. His other notable film appearances include the Divergent series, The Book of Eli, and the final two films in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

In addition to his film and television work, Stevenson also had an extensive stage career, appearing in productions of Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Julius Caesar, among others.

Tributes to Stevenson

Following the news of Stevenson’s death, many of his colleagues and fans expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the actor. Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in the Marvel films, posted a photo of himself with Stevenson on Instagram, writing, “RIP Ray. Your humor, talent, and kindness will be missed by all who knew you.” Mark Hamill, who starred in the Star Wars franchise alongside Stevenson, tweeted, “So sorry to hear this. He was such a sweet man and a pleasure to work with. I’m grateful to have known him.”

Stevenson’s death is a loss to the entertainment industry and to his fans around the world. His talent and charisma will be missed, but his legacy will continue to live on through his memorable performances.

