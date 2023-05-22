Actor Ray Stevenson, Known for Roles in ‘Thor’ and ‘Star Wars,’ Passes Away at 58

Ray Stevenson, ‘Thor’ and ‘Star Wars’ Actor, Dies at 58

The acting world has lost another great talent as Ray Stevenson, the British actor known for his roles in Marvel’s “Thor” and the “Star Wars” franchise, has passed away at the age of 58. The news of his death was confirmed by his publicist, who said that the actor died after a short illness.

A Career in Acting

Stevenson had a long and impressive career in the entertainment industry, starting out in British television before moving onto Hollywood blockbusters. He was best known for his role as Volstagg in Marvel’s “Thor” and its sequels, as well as his portrayal of Dagonet in “King Arthur” and Frank Castle in “Punisher: War Zone”. He also appeared in “The Book of Eli” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”.

A Fond Farewell

Stevenson was highly regarded by his peers, who have been paying tribute to him since news of his death broke. His “Thor” co-star Chris Hemsworth posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying: “Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all his family and friends”.

A Legacy to Remember

Stevenson will be remembered for his impressive acting skills, as well as his kind and genuine nature. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come. Fans of his work have been sharing their memories of the actor on social media, with many expressing their shock and sadness at his passing.

A Final Goodbye

Although his passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry, Ray Stevenson’s legacy will live on through his work and the memories of those who knew him. His fans, peers, and loved ones will always remember him as a talented actor, a kind-hearted person, and a true friend.

Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will be missed.

